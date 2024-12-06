Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.30). Approximately 8,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 131,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.28).

Anglo Asian Mining Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of £115.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41.

About Anglo Asian Mining

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

