Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 2,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,666.90. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ANET opened at $106.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $108.97.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $96.25 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $97.50 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.25 price objective (up previously from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,283,000. American Trust raised its stake in Arista Networks by 71.7% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.9% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 979,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,032,000 after purchasing an additional 137,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

