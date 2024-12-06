Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $97.50 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $96.25 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.25 price target (up previously from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $106.82 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,666.90. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $625,013.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,391.76. This trade represents a 95.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,676 shares of company stock worth $28,280,199 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Arista Networks by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 63,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,274,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $15,084,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 69.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,318,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Arista Networks by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.