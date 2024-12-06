ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $140.67 and last traded at $140.58. 956,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 10,394,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on ARM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.32.

ARM Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.06. The company has a market cap of $148.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 4.67.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.03 million. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. ARM’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of ARM by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,265,000 after buying an additional 228,467 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARM by 7.4% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ARM by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

