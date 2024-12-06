Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) VP Sells $228,540.00 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) VP Andrew M. Green sold 7,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,090. This trade represents a 18.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Artivion Stock Performance
Shares of Artivion stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,474.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $30.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AORT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Artivion in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AORT. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 210.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth about $55,000. RW Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Artivion Company Profile
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
