Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.18, but opened at $15.65. Asana shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 372,449 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Asana Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 37.73% and a negative return on equity of 81.88%. The business had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $357,385.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,125,445.12. This represents a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $111,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 375,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,966.90. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,092 shares of company stock worth $527,668 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 327.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Asana by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Asana by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

