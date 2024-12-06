Ascent Group LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Reliance by 27.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Reliance during the third quarter worth about $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Reliance by 17.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.
Reliance Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $307.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.57 and a 200-day moving average of $292.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.31. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.87.
Reliance Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 24.16%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total value of $1,490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $1,260,618.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,569,396.30. This represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,500. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.83.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RS
Reliance Profile
Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reliance
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.