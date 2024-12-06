Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.83) and last traded at GBX 293 ($3.74), with a volume of 303331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 293 ($3.74).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 282.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 280.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £436.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 544.44 and a beta of 0.50.

About Ashoka India Equity Investment

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

