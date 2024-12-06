Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.89.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE:ASB opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $607.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.52 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 19,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $460,674.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,934.76. This trade represents a 15.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 29,536 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $810,172.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,406.03. This trade represents a 26.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,936 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 82.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Further Reading

