Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Associated Capital Group Price Performance
AC stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.87. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33.
Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Associated Capital Group Company Profile
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Associated Capital Group
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.