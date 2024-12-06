Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:ACFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

AC stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.87. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33.

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

