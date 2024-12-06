Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

AC stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.87. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

