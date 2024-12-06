AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.2% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,652,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,677,000 after acquiring an additional 201,233 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,348,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,093,000 after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 140,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $3,971,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average of $77.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.