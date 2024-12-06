Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Down 2.7 %

Atlantic American stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $29.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar boosted its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares during the period. Atlantic American accounts for 0.7% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Biglari Sardar owned 0.92% of Atlantic American worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

