Atom Investors LP Takes $103,000 Position in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 13.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Insider Activity at Candel Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 929,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,835.46. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Seshu Tyagarajan sold 20,392 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $92,987.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,995.92. This represents a 13.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,127 shares of company stock valued at $349,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics Price Performance

CADL stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.95. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

