B. Riley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.04.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $113.37 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $133,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,768.54. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $6,822,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,472.88. This represents a 20.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

