B. Riley Has Pessimistic View of NNN REIT FY2024 Earnings

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NNN REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.33. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $46.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NNN REIT’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NNN REIT’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

NNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Colliers Securities downgraded NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

NNN REIT stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. NNN REIT has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 315,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in NNN REIT by 1.2% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 290,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in NNN REIT by 17.8% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 188,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 28,476 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of NNN REIT by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 63,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

