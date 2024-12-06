Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank First were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 167.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank First in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,560,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bank First by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank First from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Bank First Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BFC stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank First Co. has a 1-year low of $74.90 and a 1-year high of $110.49.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $58.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million. Bank First had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Bank First’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

