Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.13 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 1.1329 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $4.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12.

Bank of Montreal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years. Bank of Montreal has a payout ratio of 56.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

NYSE:BMO traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.39. 1,388,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,469. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.38. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $76.98 and a fifty-two week high of $104.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $134.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

