Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$148.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$118.00 to C$106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$134.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$131.33.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up C$6.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$145.88. 2,275,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,111. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$109.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$147.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$128.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$121.59. The stock has a market cap of C$106.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer David Robert Casper sold 12,819 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.85, for a total transaction of C$1,562,007.97. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

