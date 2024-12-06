Bank7 Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.
Bank7 has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.8% annually over the last three years. Bank7 has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.
Bank7 Price Performance
Shares of BSVN opened at $47.35 on Friday. Bank7 has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $49.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $442.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank7 from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Bank7 Company Profile
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
