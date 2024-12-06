Barclays Boosts Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $65.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.10.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core & Main

Core & Main Price Performance

NYSE:CNM opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.11. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 200,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $10,976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,113.12. This trade represents a 68.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,753,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,554.61. This represents a 73.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,000 over the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 6.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,889,000 after buying an additional 29,490 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,720,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,979,000 after acquiring an additional 44,282 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Core & Main by 1,195,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 542.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,427,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.