Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DV. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE DV traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $20.86. 44,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,781. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97.

DoubleVerify announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $29,846.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,638.16. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,820 shares of company stock worth $155,444 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $73,268,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $54,099,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $53,015,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at about $19,457,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

