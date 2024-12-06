Barclays Increases FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $180.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FTAI. Compass Point upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.18.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $158.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,583.34 and a beta of 2.06. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $177.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.53.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,386,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,202,000 after buying an additional 61,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,999,000 after acquiring an additional 38,279 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 87.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,660,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,618,000 after acquiring an additional 773,017 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 10.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,048,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,359,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,047,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,222,000 after purchasing an additional 35,888 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

