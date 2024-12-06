Barclays Increases UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $16.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

UiPath Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PATH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. 20,855,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,608,038. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 0.94. UiPath has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $27.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in UiPath by 315.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 51,472 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $537,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

