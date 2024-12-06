Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 37,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 66,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Base Carbon Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

Base Carbon Company Profile

Base Carbon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader environmental markets. It engages with corporations, sovereign entities, academic institutions, and carbon reduction project developers to produce and commercialize verified carbon credits.

