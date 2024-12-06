Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires New Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,507 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 254.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

BEN opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 144.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,308,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000,303.36. This represents a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $345,309.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,245.49. This represents a 17.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,024 shares of company stock worth $1,051,375 in the last three months. 24.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

