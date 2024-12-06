Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,561 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,561 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Generac by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $195.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.72 and a 200 day moving average of $156.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $833,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,825,688.20. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $5,372,133.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. This trade represents a 17.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

