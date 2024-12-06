Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 32,465 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 13,640.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,382 shares of company stock worth $2,744,179 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.53. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.14 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

