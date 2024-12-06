Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 1,180.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,118 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTGS. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,787,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,347 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 270.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 663,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 484,672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 120.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after buying an additional 334,209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 632.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after buying an additional 427,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 436,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after buying an additional 51,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTGS opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $827.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

