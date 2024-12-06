Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 169.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,653 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 404,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after buying an additional 115,690 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000.

BATS JMUB opened at $50.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.70.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

