Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 4,660.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,214 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $981,000. Avala Global LP raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avala Global LP now owns 1,313,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,218,000 after purchasing an additional 301,027 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,357,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 99.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $1,885,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Dynatrace Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DT opened at $58.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.62, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.01. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $61.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
