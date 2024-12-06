Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus cut shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,820.50.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,287.94 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,127.31 and a one year high of $5,330.00. The firm has a market cap of $175.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,684.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,130.83.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

