Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 95,342 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,164,953 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $636,840,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,440,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $355,374,000 after purchasing an additional 62,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,743 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $257,569,000 after purchasing an additional 235,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $241,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,824 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $89.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.62.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

