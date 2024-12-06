BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 134.51% from the stock’s current price.
BioHarvest Sciences Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BHST opened at $5.97 on Friday.
