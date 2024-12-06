Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $18.49. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 2,870,839 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

