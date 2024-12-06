Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Stock Price Up 6% – Here’s What Happened

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 10,292,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 24,726,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BITF shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Canada raised Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.05.

Bitfarms Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $942.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BITF. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bitfarms by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 81,760 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth $254,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

