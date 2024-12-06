BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Position Increased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $35,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $99.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.44. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.29.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $940,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,221,502.24. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

