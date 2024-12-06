Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $13.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.09.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -116.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 62.18% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -872.65%.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at $41,325,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $28,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 29.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,492,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,923,000 after purchasing an additional 569,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2,520.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 450,630 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 34.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 356,456 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.