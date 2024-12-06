BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Stock Price

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 2.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADM stock opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,045,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,430,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,451 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,086,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,084,000 after purchasing an additional 489,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,494 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,533,000 after buying an additional 63,883 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

