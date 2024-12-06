BMO Capital Markets Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to $193.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RY. Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Shares of RY opened at $128.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $90.71 and a 1-year high of $128.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.78 and a 200 day moving average of $115.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.0522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,232,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,033 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,866,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,834,000 after buying an additional 7,702,585 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,622,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,833,000 after buying an additional 124,348 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,127,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,274,000 after acquiring an additional 256,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,504,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,150,000 after acquiring an additional 190,341 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

