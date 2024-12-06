Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$114.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBD.B shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$132.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$104.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$92.08. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$44.29 and a 1-year high of C$113.60. The firm has a market cap of C$9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

