Bosideng International Holdings Limited (BSDGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3855 per share on Monday, January 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.
Bosideng International Price Performance
Shares of Bosideng International stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65. Bosideng International has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $32.25.
Bosideng International Company Profile
