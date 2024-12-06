BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.12 and last traded at $32.80. 977,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,988,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $329,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,009,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,061,382.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $427,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,356,740.29. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $1,711,135. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 24.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 13.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,387,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

