BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOX. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

BOX stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.86. BOX has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $35.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $422,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,474,509 shares in the company, valued at $47,951,032.68. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $329,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at $99,061,382.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,135. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 964.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 77,090 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 57.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 80.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in BOX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

