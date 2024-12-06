Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

Brady has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years. Brady has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

BRC stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Brady has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $77.68.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $377.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brady will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $916,934.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,297.40. This trade represents a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas F. Debruine sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $216,020.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,014.79. This trade represents a 22.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,262 shares of company stock worth $3,371,231 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

