BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,414 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,027 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 28,678 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

