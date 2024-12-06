BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,735 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPB. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CPB opened at $42.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 80.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.