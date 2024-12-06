BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,414 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 61.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Essential Utilities by 21.7% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $39.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.