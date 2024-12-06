BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,460 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 83.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 65.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 7.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in BlackBerry by 40.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,962.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,226.37. The trade was a 33.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $2.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

NYSE:BB opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.43.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

