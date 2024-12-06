BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,440 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EGO stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $331.76 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

