Brokerages Set The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Target Price at $110.75

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 931.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 143.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $118.72 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $122.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average is $101.92.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

